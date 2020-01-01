Operatives of the Center for Countering Extremism of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaluga Region during the proactive monitoring of social networks revealed facts of public distribution in the information and telecommunications network of Internet a video included by a court decision in the federal list of extremist materials.

The video was distributed from the personal page of a 34-year-old resident of Kaluga in one of the popular social networks.

In addition, when studying the content of the user's account, another video material was identified, in which signs of the implementation of extremist activity were noticed.

A study carried out in an expert institution revealed in the video signs of inciting hatred based on national superiority, as well as statements calling for hostile actions based on interracial hatred.

The collected materials were sent to the Kaluga Prosecutor's Office to initiate administrative proceedings on the grounds of offenses provided for by Articles 20.29 “Production and distribution of extremist materials”, 20.3.1 “Incitement to hatred or hostility, as well as humiliation of human dignity” of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation.

By the decision of the Kaluzhsky District Court, the citizen was found guilty of committing the indicated administrative offenses, he was sentenced to an administrative fine in the amount of 11 thousand rubles.