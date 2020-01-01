“A 34-year-old resident of the city of Naberezhnye Chelny turned to the police with a statement of fraud.

The woman said that in February 2020, on the site of free ads, she found information about the sale of an electric car with delivery from the city of New York. Having contacted the seller, she transferred more than one hundred thousand US dollars to the specified current account.

Three weeks later, the woman was informed that her car had been loaded onto the ferry and that she could receive it in a month. However, after that, the communication with the seller stopped.

Before contacting the police, the buyer contacted a representative of the carrier company. She was told that the electric car was not accepted by the ferry or transported by it.

The Investigative unit of the police division No 4 “Elektrotekhnichesky” of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Naberezhnye Chelny have initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures, operatives of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Naberezhnye Chelny identified the suspect and, together with colleagues from the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department, detained him in the Moscow Region. The suspect turned to be a 34-year-old resident of Moscow.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. A complex of investigative actions and operational-search measures aimed at identifying accomplices and possible additional episodes of the unlawful activity is being carried out,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.