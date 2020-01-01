“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region have suppressed the illegal organization of gambling. Investigators of the General Investigation Administration of the Investigative Committee for the city of St. Petersburg initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by Article 171.2 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers found a clandestine casino and two gambling halls in different parts of the city, as well as an office on the Nevsky Prospect. It developed software for broadcasting on the Internet.

During the searches, one hundred slot machines, three roulette tables, six poker tables, computer equipment, communication facilities and video recorders for on-line broadcasts were seized.

The police detained four suspects, including the alleged organizer of the illegal activities and managers of gambling establishments. The court chose in their respect a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance not to leave the place and behave properly,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.