Officers of the Division for Combating Economic Crimes and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for Lipetsk liquidated a warehouse of illegal alcoholic beverages. In a garage located in the Pravoberezhny District of the regional center, the police found and seized almost 27,000 bottles of alcohol of various types and names.

It was preliminarily established that a 52-year-old individual entrepreneur illegally acquired unmarked alcoholic products of various names, which required mandatory marking with federal special and excise stamps. The suspect under the guise of entrepreneurial activity carried out illegal storage of alcohol and its transportation for the purpose of marketing.

The police found and seized counterfeit alcoholic beverages worth in total 8,038,700 rubles.

The criminal case was instituted based on the features of a crime stipulated by paragraphs “a” and “b” of part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Production, purchase, storage, transportation for the purpose of marketing or sale of unmarked products subject to mandatory marking with excise stamps or federal special stamps, committed on an especially large scale”. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of up to six years with a fine of up to one million rubles. A complex of operational measures and investigative actions was organized, aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the criminal case.