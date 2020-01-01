In accordance with paragraph 16 of Section II “Security, Law and Order” of the action plan for the implementation in 2020 - 2022 of the Concept of the State Migration Policy of the Russian Federation for 2019 - 2025, approved by Ordinance of the Government of the Russian Federation of February 22, 2019 No. 265-r, a draft Federal Law “On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation Regarding the Regulation of the Temporary Stay of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation" is being prepared by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation”.

The draft is aimed at increasing the efficiency of control over the stay of foreign citizens on the territory of the Russian Federation and improving the mechanisms for regulating their temporary stay in Russia.

In particular, the draft establishes the obligation for foreign citizens, arriving in Russia on a visa-free basis for a period exceeding 30 calendar days, to undergo a medical examination (for absence of dangerous diseases), obligatory state fingerprint registration and photographing, and also clarifies the periods of temporary stay for certain categories of foreigners.

At the same time, it is assumed that for working citizens of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and members of their families, the period of temporary stay will be determined by the validity period of the labor or civil contract. If such a contract is concluded for an indefinite period of time, then the period of temporary stay of a labor migrant will be up to one year from the date of entry into the Russian Federation, with a possibility of repeated extension, but for not more than one year at each such extension.

For foreign citizens who have arrived on a visa-free basis and who are family members of Russians permanently residing in Russia, as well as for participants in the State Program to Assist the Voluntary Resettlement of Compatriots Living Abroad to the Russian Federation and members of their families, the period of temporary stay will be extended for a period of up to one year from the date of entry into the Russian Federation.

In addition, in the event of force majeure circumstances or natural calamities, foreign citizens, upon their request, will be extended the period of temporary stay for the time necessary to take measures necessitated by the prevailing circumstances and leave the Russian Federation after the termination of the circumstances that impede departure.