“Officers of the MIA of Russia Western Linear Administration on Transport suppressed the illegal cultivation of drug containing plants.

A few months ago, two offenders involved in the distribution of drugs through the so-called caches near the railroad tracks caught the attention of the police.

As a result of operational search activities the suspects were identified and detained. They turned out to be two residents of Kaliningrad.

During a search in the basement of an outbuilding on the territory of the summer cottage belonging to the defendants and located two kilometers away from the railway, the police found an equipped laboratory for growing hemp, in which 119 bushes of this plant were growing. They were seized. According to the expert opinion, those plants contained a narcotic substance. At the places of residence of the defendants, the police found about one kilogram of dried marijuana.

It was established that the men had been previously prosecuted. Inquiry Division of the MIA of Russia Western Linear Administration on Transport initiated criminal cases on the features of offenses stipulated by part 2 of Article 231 and part 2 of Article 228 of the RF Criminal Code.

In respect of the defendant, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.