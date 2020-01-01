“The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region have charged the head of a developer-company with fraud on an especially large scale.

It was preliminarily established that in 2011 the offender, being the general director and founder of a construction organization, entered into agreements with citizens for participation in the shared construction of two sections of an apartment building in a residential complex in the city of Irkutsk. After three years, the assumed obligations were not fulfilled, the apartments were not transferred to the participants in the shared construction. At the same time, the man relieved himself of his post and refused to reimburse funds. By his actions, the defendant caused damage to 171 co-investors in an amount exceeding 221 million rubles.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. During the investigation, the defendant was undergoing medical treatment abroad for a long time. In January 2018, he fled from law enforcement agencies and was put on the wanted list.

As a result of operational-search activities the police detained the wanted man when he returned to Russia. The house arrest was selected as the preventive measure for him.

Investigators carried out expert examinations, including construction and technical, accounting and computer ones. 38 land plots were seized. The materials of the criminal case made 90 volumes.

It turned out that the money of equity holders, instead of being used for its intended purpose, was spent on the construction of other real estate objects, banking services, payment of taxes, issuing salaries to staff and other needs of the enterprise.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.