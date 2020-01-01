In May 2020, the MIA of Russia Division for the Purovsky District received a statement from the head of one of the enterprises that an unidentified person in the period from December 2019 to April 2020 using a fuel card belonging to that enterprise, stole fuels and lubricants by refueling other people's vehicles at various gas stations. The company suffered a damage exceeding 600 thousand rubles.

During operational search activities, police officers identified the woman suspected of the theft. She turned out to be a 26-year-old resident of Tarko-Sale, who had previously worked at the applicant's company. In the police division, the offender admitted that in January 2020, when she left the organization of her own free will, she secretly stole a fuel card, after which she began handing it over to her acquaintances-drivers for refueling their cars. The resident of Tarko-Sale repented of her deed, and a confession protocol has been drawn up.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Purovsky District instituted criminal proceedings on features of a crime under paragraph “c” of part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code “Theft committed on a large scale”.

The preventive measure selected for the suspects was the recognizance not to leave the place.