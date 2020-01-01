Investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for North Ossetia - Alania, on the basis of materials from the inspection carried out by officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for North Ossetia - Alania, together with colleagues from the regional Department of the FSB of Russia, initiated a criminal case under part 2 of Article 187 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal circulation of means of payments committed by an organized group”.

It was found that in order to obtain financial benefits through illegal banking and illegal circulation of payment means, as well as to extract especially large income, a 39-year-old employee of one of the republic's universities developed a criminal scheme. The woman involved four of her acquaintances in the illegal activities. The offenders established fictitious organizations through whose accounts money was transferred and cashed out. The suspects executed contracts for non-existent transactions and services, formed false information about the purpose of the payment, and sent fictitious payment orders to the bank. Then the required amount was transferred to the accounts of the controlled companies, after which the funds were cashed and distributed among the criminal community members.

When carrying out operational-search measures, the police identified the persons who had been involved by the group members in the registration of fictitious legal entities and registration as individual entrepreneurs and who had been unaware of the illegality of the group's goals. According to preliminary data, the amount of cash withdrawn totaled 9.6 million rubles.

Currently, further investigative actions and operational-search measures are being carried out aimed at establishing other persons involved in this activity, and the circumstances of the incident as well as at consolidating the evidence base. The sanction for committing this crime presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to seven years.