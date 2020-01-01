A local resident contacted the police of the regional center and reported the theft of money belonging to her, committed under the pretext of obtaining insurance compensation for the previously installed gas equipment.

As the applicant explained, in February of this year two unknown men had come to her apartment. Introducing themselves as employees of a gas company, they announced a campaign to install gas leakage warning devices. The woman replied that she was not interested in that service.

A few days later, the strangers returned and said that the service was mandatory and that those devices would be installed in all apartments. In addition, the woman, as a labor veteran, was entitled to a discount on the installation price. Agreeing to such conditions, the Kaluga woman paid about 22 thousand rubles for the devices, after which the men installed the sensors and left.

After some time, one of the “gas workers” again came to the pensioner and said that it was possible to return the money spent on the installation of the gas analyzers. But for that, the woman needed to get an insurance, as well as open a bank account, to which a refund would be made.

For three months, the stranger visited the Kaluga woman and collected various sums of money, convincing her that they were necessary to pay for the insurance and would be returned to the bank account along with the amount for the purchased sensors. The total damage suffered by the victims amounted to more than 320 thousand rubles.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, criminal investigation officers established the identity of the suspect. It turned out to be a 22-year-old local resident who previously worked for an organization selling gas equipment.

According to law enforcement officers, the defendant, after leaving the company, kept a notebook with the contact details of former clients. Using that information, he visited citizens to whom the company had previously installed gas equipment, and misled them about the possibility of returning the money spent.

In a similar way, the suspect managed to get hold of cash in the amount of 60 thousand rubles belonging to another pensioner.

Investigators of division No. 3 of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kaluga have instituted criminal cases on the grounds of a crime under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

With respect to the detainee a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior. His involvement in committing similar unlawful acts is being checked.