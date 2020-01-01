“Officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region suppressed the illegal activities of a group selling potent substances through a network of pharmacies.

It was preliminarily established that pharmacists of the city's network of pharmacies sold potent substances to customers without a prescription. Sales took place exclusively in cash, without a cashier's check. To ensure the secrecy of illegal activities, the offenders used slang names of drugs to prevent their sale to outside buyers. When the goods arrived at the pharmacy, pharmacists got rid of the consumer packaging in order to conceal the information that would allow a later identification of the drug sold.

Simultaneously, at several addresses in the city of Omsk, the police, with the power support of the “Grom” special unit, detained four suspects: the 34-year-old pharmacy network owner and three pharmacists.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region initiated six criminal cases on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 234 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

With regard to two suspects the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and the rest were on recognizance of not to leave and to behave properly.

During the searches, more than 54 thousand units of potent substances were found.

At present, appropriate investigative measures are being taken to document the suspects’ illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.