Today, State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov, via videoconferencing, took part in a meeting of the Collegium of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Chuvash Republic, at which the results of work in the first half of 2020 were summed up.

The event was attended by the prosecutor of the Chuvash Republic Andrey Fomin, chiefs of structural divisions and territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Chuvash Republic.

In his report, the Acting Deputy Minister - Chief of Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Chuvash Republic, Colonel of the Police Alexei Veselovsky noted that during the reporting period, the region achieved a high rate in solving grave and especially grave crimes. At the same time, the number of registered crimes increased mainly due to contactless money thefts.

Addressing the participants of the event, Igor Zubov drew particular attention to the need for careful work with personnel and identified priority tasks in various areas of operational and service activities.

During the Collegium, the State Secretary - Deputy Minister thanked the leadership and personnel of the Chuvash police for the work done: "We all operated in fundamentally new conditions, but the police provided public safety and law and order”.

At the end of the Collegium, the Minister of Internal Affairs for the Chuvash Republic, Major General of the Police Viktor Shmetkov, informed the personnel of the new appointments among chiefs of territorial internal affairs bodies of the district level.

For reference:

During the reporting period, 341 criminal cases were investigated and sent to court in the Chuvash Republic. 34 members of organized groups and criminal communities were brought to criminal responsibility.

Six facts of bribery, committed on a large and especially large scale, were identified and documented, the total amount of bribes in them exceeded seven million rubles.

The number of registered drug-related crimes detected by officers of the internal affairs bodies increased by 53.2%. In total, during the reporting period, 74 kilograms of narcotic drugs, psychotropic and potent substances were withdrawn from illicit trafficking, which was 66% more than last year.