On July 11, 2020, a telephone message was received by the police of the Vyborgsky District of the Leningrad Region that an 80-year-old pensioner had been hospitalized from her home in the village of Kirillovskoye. According to her, on July 9, an unknown person beat her at the place of residence.

Later, the victim’s son turned to the police with a statement that in the evening of July 9 an unknown criminal had entered the territory of a private house, where he struck his mother on the head with an unidentified subject. As a result of the blow, the elderly woman lost consciousness. Getting back to her senses, the victim called an ambulance and was hospitalized. Checking the house, her son discovered the absence of 500 rubles and a bank card.

As a result of operative-search measures on July 13 in the city of Vyborg, a 24-year-old suspect was detained by police officers on suspicion of having committed the specified crime. A criminal case was instituted with regard to the fact under part 3 of Article 162 of the Russian Criminal Code. The suspect was detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation.