During the operational-search activities, officers of the ES&CC Group of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kirovsky District revealed a fact of embezzlement of funds in the amount of 2.5 million rubles.

It was established that an employee of the local government of the district, in collusion with an individual entrepreneur, entered into a fictitious contract for the repair of a road. After that, false documents were received about the allegedly completed work and payment in the amount of 2.5 million rubles was made from the budget.

As a result, material damage was caused on an especially large scale. On this fact the investigators have initiated a criminal case on the grounds of crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code (“Fraud”). Field investigators check other Local Government employees for possible involvement in this crime.