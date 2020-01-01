During the operational-search activities, officers of the ES&CC Group of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kirovsky District revealed a fact of embezzlement of funds in the amount of 2.5 million rubles.
It was established that an employee of the local government of the district, in collusion with an individual entrepreneur, entered into a fictitious contract for the repair of a road. After that, false documents were received about the allegedly completed work and payment in the amount of 2.5 million rubles was made from the budget.
As a result, material damage was caused on an especially large scale. On this fact the investigators have initiated a criminal case on the grounds of crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code (“Fraud”). Field investigators check other Local Government employees for possible involvement in this crime.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.