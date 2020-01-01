The owner of the local car-sharing company turned to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Armavir and reported that he had become a victim of fraud.

The applicant explained to the police arriving at the indicated address, that one of the clients had rented a Skoda Rapid car for several days, but did not return the foreign car on time and stopped contacting the company. The total material damage amounted to 750 thousand rubles.

Criminal investigation officers studied the recordings of CCTV cameras located in the office of the company, and established the identity and location of the offender. Law enforcement officers detained the 35-year-old female resident of the city at the place of residence and brought her to the Police Division.

It was established that the woman went to the Tula Region on the rented vehicle, where she sold it for spare parts. The offender spent the money for personal needs.

Currently the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Armavir have instituted criminal proceedings against the suspect on the grounds of the crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. With respect to the detainee a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of her own recognizance and appropriate behavior.