Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Leninsky District, detained members of a group specializing in theft of foreign cars.

It was established that in the evening, the offenders stole cars parked in unguarded parking lots in the Leninsky District using special equipment to open the lock and start the engine. Then, using falsified state license plates, they drove the stolen vehicle to a “quarantine garage”.

As a result of the operational activities criminal investigators identified and detained the suspects in the Urban District of Domodedovo after the commission of another crime. The offenders turned to be two men with a criminal record aged 29 and 42.

During the inspection of the car on which the offenders were traveling, forged license plates used in the commission of the crime and equipment for unauthorized opening of the car’s security systems were found and seized. Also in the stolen foreign car, investigators found electronic equipment designed to start the engine. There is reason to believe that the suspects were involved in 5 car thefts. The total amount of the damage is about 5 million rubles.

A criminal case has been instituted against the offenders by the investigator of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Leninsky District under Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Currently the police take further steps aimed at establishing other episodes of the detainees' criminal activities.