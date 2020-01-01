A representative of an energy company contacted the “Rudnichny” duty unit of the police of the MIA of Russia Division for Prokopyevsk. He said that an unknown person for several days had been stealing switches and copper fixtures from transformer substations.

As a result of operative-search activities the Police identified and detained the suspect. That was a 50-year-old resident of the Belovsky District with a long criminal record. Police officers found out that the detainee had penetrated the transformer booths at night and stole elements containing aluminum and copper. He sold the stolen details to a non-ferrous metal collection point for 2,000 rubles. The suspect admitted that he had a qualification of electrician and had worked as an electrician for several years, so he was not afraid to penetrate objects of increased danger. As a result of the offender's actions, residents of 400 private houses, a kindergarten and a gas station remained without electricity. The total amount of the damage exceeded 120,000 thousand rubles.

Investigator of police division “Rudnichny” of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Prokopyevsk has brought 5 criminal cases against the detainee on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”. According to the sanctions of the article, the maximum penalty is a 5 years' imprisonment.