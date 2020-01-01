Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal acquisition, transportation, storage for marketing and sale of unmarked alcohol products”.

In 2019, during operational activities, officers of the ES&CC Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region revealed facts of illegal acquisition and storage of unmarked alcohol products.

In the city of Orenburg and the village of Saraktash, Orenburg Region, more than 8,500 glass bottles with labels of alcoholic products of well-known Russian and foreign manufacturers were found and seized.

A 29-year-old resident of the regional center as well as her 35-year-old spouse, suspected of committing the illegal act, were detained.

During the investigation of the criminal case, the involvement of the detainees in the commission of two episodes of unlawful acts stipulated by part 3 of Article 180 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal use of means of individualization of goods” was established.

Also, during the preliminary investigation, the investigators found that the total cost of alcoholic products was more than 1,000,000 rubles.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.