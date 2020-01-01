“Operatives of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the Internal Affairs Administration (IAA) for the South-Western Administrative District (SWAD) of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow suppressed the activities of persons suspected of trafficking in falsified as well as unregistered medicines and medical devices.

It has been preliminarily found that the offenders produced drugs under the brand name of a foreign company. At their own production facility located in the territory of Moscow, they organized artisanal production of various types of medicines containing hyaluronic acid for subcutaneous injections. With the help of third-party organizations, the group members also ordered 10 ml glass bottles and labels with details of a foreign brand.

These products were sold through a specially organized wholesale cosmetic company. The defendants actively advertised their products on the Internet.

As a result of the operational-search activities the police detained the suspects in Moscow. They turned to be five residents of the capital aged from 53 to 76. All of them have a medical education.

Searches were carried out in the homes of the group members and in the clandestine facility for production of medicines. Preparations intended for the artisanal manufacture of a medicinal product have been seized. In addition, objects and documents were discovered that contained information about the channels of counterfeit products distribution.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by Article 238.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

With respect to four suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior. With respect to the fifth suspect - in the form of a house arrest,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.