ES&CC officers and the police precinct officer of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Korolev suppressed the illegal organization and conducting of gambling.

It was established that the gambling club was in the basement of an apartment building located on the Mayakovsky street. The institution worked on the secrecy basis without advertising signs and mainly at night. Only regular customers could get inside after a prior call.

During the inspection of the premises, the investigators discovered and seized 12 system units, the administrator’s tablet, and other items necessary for the investigation of the criminal case. Also in the institution there were 6 visitors who played on computers.

Police found that a 35-year-old woman-resident of the Sergievo-Posadsky District, who had been taken to the police division, was involved in gambling.

According to the results of the study, the seized computers belong to the gaming equipment.

A procedural decision has been taken on this fact. With respect to the detainee a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of her own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

Currently, the police are conducting further activities aimed at locating and detaining the organizer of the illegal gambling activities.