Investigators from the police division of the Leninsky District of Perm completed the criminal investigation of a multi-episode case against a 25-year-old resident of Chita. The man is accused of a series of thefts from apartments of pensioners. The offender penetrated the homes of victims under the guise of an employee of an Internet service provider. The man explained that the technical equipment of the organization had failed, and therefore it was urgently necessary to check routers and gadgets connected to the Internet.

Thus, in November last year, the pseudo-serviceman entered the apartment of a pensioner living on the Krisanov Street. The 63-year-old woman left the stranger in the room, and went into the kitchen. Taking advantage of the situation, the offender stole gold jewelry worth 25 thousand rubles and disappeared.

Investigators established the involvement of the native of Chita in 12 criminal episodes. The total material damage amounted to 230 thousand rubles. The man was charged under the articles “Fraud” and “Theft”, the case was sent to court.

It is known that the offender has been operating in the territory of the regional capital since November 2019. He came to Perm from the city of Chita, lived in the apartment of his girlfriend. Police officers do not exclude that not all victims have filed a complaint. If you have suffered from the hands of this person, contact your nearest police division.