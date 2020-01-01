As part of the implementation of a complex of operational-search measures, officers of the criminal investigation department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region within the shortest time possible identified and detained possible suspects of theft of funds in the amount of 630 thousand rubles from the passenger compartment of a heavy truck. These turned to be three residents of the Vladimir Region aged from 33 to 38 repeatedly convicted of property crimes.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that on the night of July 12 of the current year, the offenders arrived in a Hyundai Solaris car at one of the parking lots for heavy trucks located in the Verkhnemamonsky District. Having distributed the duties among themselves, namely, two were looking for a suitable vehicle, and the third was waiting for them in the car, the suspects opened the interior of the Volvo car, from which they stole a bag with a large sum of money and an expensive smartphone, and then escaped.

Having discovered the loss, a 32-year-old resident of the Krasnodar Territory filed a statement with the police. With the help of video obtained from video surveillance cameras installed in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene, the operatives in the shortest possible time were able to identify the car in which the offenders moved. Police found that the suspects were heading towards the city of Rostov-on-Don. Officers of the Rostov police were focused on the capture of repeat offenders. At the entrance to the region at the traffic police post, the suspects were detained. In the cabin of a foreign car, the stolen property was found, as well as tools with which the detainees opened cars.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the detainee on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”.

Both the suspects were detained in accordance with Article 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the issue of choosing a preventive measure against them in the form of placement to custody is being considered.

The identities of the offenders are being checked for involvement in the commission of similar crimes committed both in the territory of the Voronezh Region and in neighboring regions.

This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.