As previously reported, in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation dated April 18, 2020 No. 275 “On the Recognition of Certain Documents of Citizens of the Russian Federation as Valid”, Russian national driver’s licenses that have expired or expire from February 1 to July 15 of the current year, will remain valid until they are replaced in the manner to be determined by the departmental regulatory legal act. Such a measure was introduced to prevent the threat of the pandemic spread in order to further protect the population and the police.

Order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia No. 410 dated June 9, 2020 has stipulated that the replacement of a driver’s license, which has expired or expires from February 1 to July 15, 2020, is carried out until December 31, 2020 inclusively. Until that day, driver's licenses are considered valid without any restrictions.

Preliminary registration for obtaining a state service of the replacement of a driver’s license is carried out on the Unified portal of state and municipal services.

At the same time, citizens can personally apply to the registration and examination units of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate. To control the flow of visitors, electronic queuing systems will be used. If necessary, such a service will also be provided in a live queue.

At the same time, to exclude the accumulation of a large number of visitors and the formation of queues, depending on the number of citizens at the reception, the reception hours and the number of employees involved will be increased, and the relevant information will be promptly posted on the official website of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate (гибдд.рф).

In addition, one may apply for the replacement of a driver’s license in electronic form by e-mail to the addresses located on the regional pages of the official website of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate.

For information, we inform you that this year, from February 1 to July 15, more than 2 million driver's licenses were subject to replacement. To date, more than 1.6 million of them have been replaced.

In view of the above, the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate calls on citizens not to show excessive impatience and not to create a stir - and recalls that there is enough time for replacement. The registration and examination units of the Traffic Police are operating normally.