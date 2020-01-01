“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking Control together with colleagues from the Ivanovo Region suppressed the activities of an organized group whose participants are suspected of attempted manufacture of narcotic drugs for subsequent marketing.

Field investigators found that four citizens of neighboring countries rented a private house on the outskirts of the city of Kineshma, Ivanovo Region, where they organized a workshop for the production of synthetic drugs. To ensure security, they equipped the premises with CCTV cameras.

During the inspection of the apartment building and the bathhouse, the police found 192 kilograms of drug, mephedrone, ready for sale. The police also seized laboratory equipment ensuring the entire production cycle, more than 1.5 thousand kilograms of chemicals and 437 plastic canisters with a drug-containing liquid.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ivanovo Region has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The suspects were detained. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.