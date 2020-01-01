In Kaluga, criminal investigators during operational-search measures detained a 22-year-old previously convicted local resident suspected of a series of thefts from chain stores.
According to law enforcers, the defendant, acting at night, penetrated the premises of shops by damaging the front doors. From the trading floors, he stole mainly alcoholic beverages and cigarettes, which he subsequently resold, spending the proceeds on his own needs.
The offender has been charged with more than ten episodes of the illegal activity. The total damage amounts to about 170 thousand rubles.
The MIA of Russia Administration for Kaluga initiated criminal investigations into facts of theft on the grounds of an offense stipulated by item “b” of part 2 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code “Theft”.
Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect for the period of the investigation.
The investigation continues.
