The Rudnichny District Court of the city of Kemerovo passed a sentence in relation to a woman from Kemerovo and a resident of the city of Biysk, Altai Territory. They were charged with committing crimes stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 of the Russian Criminal Code, part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

In January 2019, officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region received operational information about citizens involved in the contactless sale of prohibited substances. As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, the police within two weeks detained drug couriers red-handed at the time when they were picking up from caches large quantities of drugs. 10 parcels with synthetic “salt” with a total weight of 3 grams were seized from a 25-year-old resident of the Altai Territory, and more than 23 grams of “salt” from a 33-year-old woman from Kemerovo. The investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region instituted a criminal case against the detainees.

The investigation found that the defendants received offers to work as drug couriers via the Internet messenger. Their task was to take out a bulk of the prohibited substance from a cache, pack it up in single doses and make caches for further distribution of the drug. Couriers were promised payment in bitcoins for the illegal business, however, both defendants were detained by police already during the first “working” day. It should also be noted that in the course of further operational investigative measures, the police established and detained a wholesale supplier of the drug found with the couriers. There have been seized from him more than 700 grams of “synthetics”. The drug dealer concluded a pre-trial agreement and in December 2019 was sentenced to 5 years in a maximum security colony.

The evidence collected by the investigation against the two defendants was found sufficient for conviction by court. As a punishment, the man was sentenced to 10 years 2 months in a maximum security colony. The woman was sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment in a penal colony of general regime. The verdict came into force.