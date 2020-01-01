An investigator of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region completed the preliminary investigation into a criminal case of illegal logging in the Tevrizsky District. The suspect is an individual entrepreneur engaged in commercial activities related to timber harvesting.

In February 2019, the defendant gave an oral instruction to the workers about cutting trees on the territory of the “Former collective farm Our Victory” of the Tevrizsky rural district forestry.

The defendant deliberately misled his subordinates regarding the legality of the actions: there were no corresponding permits from competent authorities. The suspect did submit a forest declaration to the Main Department of Forestry of the Omsk Region, however, he began logging without receiving an approval.

As a result of illegal actions 266 trees of deciduous and coniferous species were cut down. The Damage resulting from these breaches of the law amounted to 810 thousand rubles.

Thus, the defendant committed a crime under part 3 of Article 260 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Tevrizsky District court for consideration on the merits. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years.