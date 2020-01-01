In the Trans-Baikal Territory, police officers detained the suspect in a series of remote frauds, which affected at least 17 residents of the region.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures carried out by officers of the Criminal Investigation Unit and the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Krasnokamensk and the Krasnokamensky District, the illegal activities of a 27-year-old resident of Krasnokamensk suspected of fraud were suppressed.

It was established that the offender posted ads on messengers and social networks on the sale of various goods, from building materials to strawberries, swimming pools, animals, as well as on the rental of apartments, supporting the ads with photographs. The suspect asked potential buyers for an advance payment or one hundred percent payment for the goods by transferring the amounts to bank cards. Currently, his involvement in 17 facts of fraud committed against residents of the cities of Krasnokamensk, Borzya and the village of Zabaykalsk has been established. The preliminary damage caused to the victims, totals about 200 thousand rubles.

When committing crimes, the suspect used conspiracy methods, changing phone numbers, personal photos in instant messengers and social networks, used SIM cards registered to dummies, as well as bank accounts and cards opened for residents of other regions.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Krasnokamensk and the Krasnokamensky District instituted criminal proceedings against the previously convicted local resident on the grounds of a crime under Part 2 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud committed with significant damage to a citizen”. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to five years.

During the search, a laptop, cell phones and other items relevant to the investigation of the criminal cases were seized from the suspect. The man was taken to a temporary custody.

Police officers conduct operational and investigative measures to identify other episodes of the suspect’s illegal activities.