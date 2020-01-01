“The head of a commercial bank branch applied to the MIA of Russia GA for the North Caucasus Federal District. He said that they had received several statements from depositors about fraudulent actions on the part of the manager of one of the bank's offices located on the territory of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic.

During the operational-search activities, the police preliminary established that between November 2016 and May 2020, the head of the office, using his official position for personal gain, suggested that his friends become VIP-clients of the bank and open cash deposits at a high monthly interest rate. To give the appearance of legitimacy to his actions, the suspect issued fake bank documents to depositors on opening bank accounts. The offender disposed of the stolen funds at his discretion.

At first, the representative of the bank branch managed to pay the dividends due. However, after some time, payments stopped. Later, depositors learned that in fact they were not clients of that financial institution and did not have any deposits in it.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia GA for the North Caucasus Federal District initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

During searches at the premises of the alleged offender, documents of evidentiary value in the criminal case were seized. The approximate amount received from deceived depositors totaled about 800 million rubles.

At present, investigative measures are being taken to establish other episodes of the suspect’s illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.