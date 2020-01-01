“The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia informs that the total number of crimes registered in the Russian Federation for 6 months of this year is approximately the same as a year ago, the decrease makes 0.1%. At the same time, the number of crimes against a person decreased by 8%, crimes committed using arms - by 10.1%, acts of brigandage - by 20.2%, robberies - by 11.4%, thefts - by 2.9%.

Restrictive measures introduced in the Russian regions to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection have not led to an increase in the number of crimes committed by foreign citizens. Reduction in the illegal acts of this category has made 3.8%.

The number of crimes committed in public places decreased by 10.6%, including those committed on the streets, squares, parks and gardens - by 10.2%. Street robbery attacks decreased by 23.6%, robberies - by 20.7%, thefts - by 19.6%, thefts of vehicles - by 28.7%.

A decrease of 14.7% in the number of recorded crimes at transport facilities, including a decrease of 15.9% for grave and especially grave crimes, is noted.

There is a 10.6% decrease in the number of crimes in the sphere of family relations in which criminal cases have been instituted, including those involving the deliberate infliction of grievous bodily harm - by 15.1%, moderate - by 13.1%, and minor harm to health - by 8.7%, beatings - by 50%.

A significant factor that has a negative impact on the criminal situation in the country continues to be the growth of IT crime. In January-June, it amounted to 91.7% compared with the same period last year, and the share of those unlawful acts in the overall structure of crime reached 22.3%.

The units of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, in close cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, control the operational situation in all constituent entities of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.