Operatives of the Administration for of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and the MIA of Russia Division for the Lensky District, with the power support by fighters of the Rosgvardia, detained three men suspected of committing crimes under part 4 of Article 291 “Giving a bribe in especially large amount”, part 5 of Article 290 “Receiving a bribe in especially large amount”, and part 3 of Article 291.1 “Mediation in bribery committed on a large scale”.

During the check of operational information, it was established that a 43-year-old assistant to the forester in the Lensky District of Yakutia revealed violations of forest legislation by a commercial organization, whose office was located in the city of Krasnoturyinsk, Sverdlovsk Region.

Being personally acquainted with the head of the commercial department of the environmental organization, the forester entered into a criminal conspiracy with him to receive a bribe for concealing facts of forest legislation violations committed by the said commercial organization when working on the territory of the Lensky District.

The defendant living in Yakutsk brought that information to the engineer of a commercial organization, a 42-year-old citizen, residing in the Sverdlovsk Region - and the latter agreed to the conditions proposed. The briber acquired an outboard motor and two flange propellers with a total value of over 570,000 rubles for the purpose of bribing and handed them over to an intermediary for transferring the bribe to the bribe taker.

According to the materials of operational-search activities, the territorial division of the Investigative Committee in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) criminal proceedings were instituted against the three suspects.

More than 10 police officers, 6 fighters of the Rosgvardia and 3 investigators of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) were involved in operational investigations conducted in Yakutsk, Lensk and the Sverdlovsk Region.

At present, two of the suspects, the briber and the bribe taker, are placed in a temporary detention facility; the issue of choosing a preventive measure for them is being decided. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term from 7 to 12 years. The mediator is on recognizance not to leave and proper behavior, the sanctions of the article incriminated to him stipulate a liability in the form of imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years.