The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russian Administration for Cherepovets completed the investigation into the criminal case charging a 37-year-old man with 12 facts of fraudulent acts committed against both citizens and organizations. The total damage amounted to 1.5 million rubles.

A local resident without a criminal record, born in 1984, carried out his criminal activities for several years from 2017 to 2019. The man was the owner of a store selling boats, motors and other goods for sports and recreation. Police officers found that under the guise of concluding contracts for the supply of goods, the offender fraudulently seized the money and property of the victims. So, for example, in 2017, his regular supplier - a company from another city that produces inflatable boats, became a victim of the fraudster. The defendant under the supply contract received 14 inflatable boats of various brands. Later, the offender sold the goods in his store, and appropriated the proceeds. The total amount of the damage exceeded 300 thousand rubles.

In addition, visitors, relying on positive opinion of their friends about that outlet and the information posted on the store’s website on the Internet, turned to the defendant to purchase various goods. Customers often paid for the goods in full, receiving a contract to their hands. On the term specified in the contract, the buyers did not receive their order.

During the documentary checks, police officers collected the necessary evidence base for 12 episodes of criminal activity under part 3 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”.

Currently, all the materials with the indictment approved by the prosecutor have been sent to the Cherepovetsky City Court for consideration on the merits. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.