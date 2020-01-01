In Ivanovo, operatives of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ivanovo Region, together with colleagues from the regional department of the Federal Penitentiary Service, with the power support by special units, blocked the channel of drug supply to the Ivanovo Region.

A member of an interregional criminal group was detained red-handed in a forest near the village of Lebyazhy Lug. During a personal search the police found with the suspect - a native of Central Asia - and seized from him heroin with a total mass of more than 125 grams.

Police officers have information that he came to Ivanovo from the Moscow Region to organize contactless sales of narcotic drugs through caches. Supplied with a large batch of heroin, the drug courier was supposed to split it in single doses for drug addicts and distribute them in the region. The young man received addresses of caches for clients via the Internet from so far unidentified persons. According to the detainee, he got involved in the criminal activities in search of easy money to pay off a debt.

A criminal case has been initiated on the fact by the Investigative Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Ivanovsky” on the grounds of corpus delicti stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and paragraph “d” of part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years.

The 19-year-old defendant has been arrested. The investigation is underway. Currently, police officers are carrying out a set of operational measures aimed at identifying and detaining other members of the criminal group.