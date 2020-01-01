“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption and the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of organizing and conducting gambling.

According to available information, the group included organizers, croupiers, as well as administrators of gambling halls. The offenders opened more than 10 clandestine clubs in Krasnoyarsk and Zheleznogorsk. According to preliminary data, the amount of income from the illegal activities exceeded 83 million rubles.

As a result of operative-search activities the Police detained 12 suspects. Investigators of the MIA of Russia Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 171.2 of the RF Criminal Code.

During searches conducted simultaneously at the places of residence of all the defendants, computer equipment, cell phones, flash drives, a game table and sets of poker cards were found. 5 vehicles and cash of evidentiary value in the criminal case were also seized.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.