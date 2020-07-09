A regular meeting of the Advisory Board of the United Nations Road Safety Trust Fund was held. It was attended by the First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy, representing 54 countries of the Asia-Pacific region as a delegate from the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

Welcoming the participants of the meeting, Aleksandr Gorovoy expressed his gratitude for the fact that under difficult epidemiological conditions, the Fund continued its work aimed at reducing the accident rate on the roads. He emphasized that Russia was the largest government donor to the Trust Fund, and reiterated its readiness for further cooperation.

First Deputy-Minister thanked representatives of the ESCAP member countries and its secretariat for their support in the election of members of the Advisory Council for the next biennium and assured that he would continue participating actively in the work of the Trust Fund and making a practical contribution to improvement of the road safety situation in the world.

Aleksandr Gorovoy informed his foreign partners about the task set by the President of the Russian Federation to drastically reduce the number of victims of accidents on the country's roads and on the results of the national project “Safe and high-quality roads”.

Based on the results of the meeting, priorities were identified for the contest of project proposals of 2020, and the tasks of the Fund for the near future were considered.