Investigators of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case against three residents of the regional center accused of fraud in the real estate market on an especially large scale.

During the investigation, it was found that from August 2013 to December 2016, the defendants, for the purpose of illegal enrichment, involved residents of the regional center in a consumer cooperative organized by them, reporting knowingly false information about the possibility of acquiring housing on preferential terms. The offenders assured Krasnoyarsk residents that they had connections in the administration. To buy real estate at a beneficial price, victims were invited to participate in a housing program that did not actually exist. They became shareholders of the company, contributed 120 thousand rubles as an entrance and share contributions, paid 30% of the market value of the property, which they wanted to purchase with a schedule of installment payments for up to 10 years. As a result, the women appropriated the funds of citizens, actually not fulfilling the terms of the contract.

Police officers found that 132 people suffered from the unlawful activities. The material damage totaled about 60 million rubles. For compensating the damage caused, the police seized the property of one of the defendants.

A criminal case was instituted against the offenders on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud committed by an organized group on an especially large scale”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years. Currently, the criminal case materials together with the indictment has been sent to the Tsentralny District Court of Krasnoyarsk for consideration on the merits.