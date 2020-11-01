The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has developed a draft order introducing amendments to departmental regulatory acts governing the registration of motor vehicles.

The draft intends to bring the forms of the vehicle registration certificate and driver's license in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation and international law, as well as clarify certain provisions of regulatory legal acts governing the registration activities.

In particular, the draft provides for an addition to the driver’s license form with the inscriptions “PERMIS DE CONDUIRE” and “DRIVING LICENSE”. The draft order clarifies the list of data entered in the form of a certificate of registration of a vehicle and a vehicle passport (PTS), as well as in a sample of the driver's license. Changes are also being made to the instruction on issuing permits for installing devices on vehicles for generation of special light and sound signals.

In accordance with the draft order, information on the power of vehicle’s engine and the validity period of state registration for vehicles registered for a limited period must be entered in the certificate of registration of a vehicle. The document clarifies the list of data entered in the column “Special Marks” of the vehicle’s passport.

The draft order requirements for the vehicle passport, which come into force on November 1, 2020, are supplemented by the procedure for issuing a passport to replace the lost one for a vehicle that was not previously officially registered.

Currently drafts of regulatory legal acts are going through the process of public discussion on the Single Portal for posting information about the development by federal executive bodies of draft regulations and the results of their public discussion.