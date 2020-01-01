“The unit for investigation of organized criminal activities of the GA for Investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Bashkortostan completed the investigation into the criminal case against the former senior cashier of one of the banks in Salavat and her husband. The woman was charged under part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Her husband - under part 3 of Article 33 and part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Investigators of the republican MIA organized a documentary and accounting audit to assess the damage, handwriting, phototechnical and psychiatric examinations. The materials of the criminal case made 12 volumes.

The investigation established that the assignment of funds occurred in the period from September 2017 to May 2019. In some cases, the woman took away the money stolen from the office, in others, she transferred it to her husband at the bank's cash desk. The material damage exceeded 25 million rubles. According to data obtained from betting organizations, it was found that a significant part of the money the man had spent on bets.

In May last year, the senior cashier found out that an audit was due in the bank, and realized that the shortage of funds would be revealed. Having no money to compensate for the major damage, the couple decided to escape. Having stolen about one million rubles from the cash desk of the credit institution, together with their two daughters, they left Salavat in their car. They lived in the forest for several days. Then they returned to the city, left the car in the garage and took a taxi to Kazan, where they rented an apartment.

Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Bashkortostan, in cooperation with the Department of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Bashkortostan and with colleagues from the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan, located the suspects and detained them. For the period of the investigation, the defendant was taken into custody, her husband was placed under house arrest.

An investigator of the GA for Investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Bashkortostan completed the investigation of the criminal case and sent it to the Salavat city court of the Republic of Bashkortostan with the indictment approved by the prosecutor’s office,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.