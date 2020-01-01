“The investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novosibirsk has instituted a criminal case against top executives of a medical organization accused of embezzlement of citizens’ money under the pretext of providing paid services.

The organization was located in one of the shopping centers in Novosibirsk. The accomplices found customers through telephone calls to random numbers, as well as through the distribution of promotional materials. Citizens were attracted by the possibility of free high-precision diagnosis of the state of the body and significant benefits in paying for treatment. Those who came to the center were examined using fitness equipment, and then they were informed about the need for urgent treatment within the framework of a subscription worth about 100 thousand rubles. There, employees of the medical center documented consumer loans for citizens, and, according to customers, when signing the contract, the latter believed that those were medical documents. It has been preliminary established that at least one hundred citizens over the age of 60 are clients of the organization.

Managers taught employees various psychological techniques aimed at establishing trusting contact with customers and maximizing the profit from them. The methods of communication with citizens were spelled out in detail down to phrases to be pronounced in a particular situation.

Currently, three of the defendants - the supervisor and two managers - have been charged with a crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody has been selected with respect to them. Currently, necessary investigative measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities are being taken,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.