Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, by video conferencing, introduced to the personnel the Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region, Major General of the Police Andrei Kulkov and the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Khakassia, Colonel of the Police Vladislav Mingela.

The MIA of Russia Chief noted that over the years of service, both officers have come a long and largely similar path. The main part of the work biography of each of them is associated with criminal investigation. Both Andrei Kulkov and Vladislav Mingela headed divisions of the district level and city administrations of internal affairs. Vladimir Kolokoltsev stressed that the experience they had gained became a good base, which allowed them to make subsequently competent and balanced management decisions.

Addressing the newly appointed chiefs, the Minister outlined certain areas in which their units should increase their efforts: “First of all, it means increasing the efficiency of solving crimes, including grave and especially grave crimes, strengthening control over the course of the preliminary investigation of criminal cases. Combating IT crime and drug trafficking should remain among the priorities. A more systematic approach is needed when documenting corruption-related violations in the economic sphere, including those related to the spending of budget funds and financial and credit activities”.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev demanded to develop a set of additional steps for the implementation of preventive measures in the sphere of logging, taking into account the specifics of the Siberian Federal District.

The Chief of the Agency also emphasized the importance of preventing juvenile delinquency in both the regions: “Children are the most vulnerable social group, which requires the closest attention of all prevention entities”.

The Minister focused on the importance of effective control and supervision of compliance with road safety requirements. “This is not about statistics, but about the lives of our citizens. Any traffic accident with a fatal outcome is a tragedy for the family, relatives and friends,” the head of the Russian MIA said.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev wished Andrei Kulkov and Vladislav Mingela success in their work and expressed confidence that, in cooperation with colleagues from law enforcement agencies and executive authorities, they would do everything necessary to effectively fulfill the outlined and other assigned tasks.