An investigator at the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Omsk completed the investigation into a criminal case against an individual entrepreneur accused of fraud.

It was established that the defendant concluded an agreement on the services of transportation around the city of Omsk and on the inter-city route Omsk – Russkaya Polyana. The defendant knew that the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of the Omsk Region compensated a part of the travel cost to citizens belonging to privileged categories. For intercity routes, passenger transportation costs are reimbursed at a higher tariff, so the entrepreneur installed the terminal for payment of transportation services on the Omsk-Russkaya Polyana route into a minibus transporting passengers within the city of Omsk.

Thus, from February 2018 to August 2019, without actually carrying out transportation, the defendant submitted information about servicing by him of 12 thousand citizens on the intercity route and stole more than 2.4 million rubles belonging to the budget of the Omsk Region.

The entrepreneur was charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”. During the preliminary investigation, the material damage was voluntarily compensated in full by the defendant. The criminal case has been submitted to court for consideration on the merits.