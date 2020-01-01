In Moscow, the police detained an accomplice of an organized group of attackers on mobile phone stores. The involvement of three persons in 15 robbery attacks on stores was established.

As previously reported, in January of this year, officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the GA, together with the SOBR of the Rosgvardia, in hot pursuit in the Tsentralny District of St. Petersburg on Alexander Nevsky Square, detained two suspects of a robbery attack on a mobile phone store on Savushkin Street in the Primorsky District. At that, the offenders actively resisted the police, but due to the professionalism of police officers, they were detained.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, officers of the St. Petersburg Criminal Investigation Department, together with colleagues from the Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, on July 1 detained an accomplice of the suspects - a 33-year-old resident of the Northern capital.

In the course of further work, the police established the involvement of the defendants in 16 armed assaults on mobile phone stores in different areas of St. Petersburg. The assaults were committed between 2014 and 2019 in the Primorsky, Vyborgsky, Nevsky, Moscovsky, Kirovsky, Krasnogvardeisky districts of the city. The material damage totaled about 7 million rubles.

Criminal cases have been instituted on all the facts under Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which have been combined into one proceeding and are being investigated by the Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

A preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was applied to the newly detained suspect, the remaining two continue to be in custody.

Currently, the police are continuing investigative and operational-search measures aimed at identifying other episodes of the criminal activity.