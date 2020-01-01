Investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region completed the investigation of a criminal case, which involved three members of an organized group engaged in the wholesale of ethyl alcohol.

Back in December 2018, ES&CC officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region blocked a large channel supplying illegal alcohol-containing liquids to the region. As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, detectives identified three residents of Usolye-Sibirskoye.

During searched at the suspects' places of residence, as well as in garage boxes, police and investigators seized from illegal trafficking nearly 3 thousand liters of alcohol in five-liter plastic canisters.

According to available information, for several months, criminal wholesalers sold alcohol in smaller batches on the territory of the Usolsky District.

To collect evidence, the investigating authorities conducted more than 10 searches, interviewed dozens of witnesses, and organized the necessary studies and examinations aimed at exposing the illegal activities.

At present, the materials of the criminal case initiated under part 2 of Article 171.3 “Illegal production and (or) trafficking of ethyl alcohol, alcoholic and alcohol-containing products”, have been sent to court.

The sanction of the article provides for a fine in an amount from three million to four million rubles or imprisonment for up to five years.