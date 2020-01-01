The damage caused to creditors as a result of the defendant’s illegal actions exceeded 12 million rubles.
When implementing a complex of operational-search measures, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Shakhty found that the 32-year-old director of the organization, having a large debt, had conducted a number of transactions selling agricultural machinery at an underestimated price - 1.5 million rubles. Subsequently, the suspect, as the director and liquidator of the organization, filed a bankruptcy petition with court.
As a result of checks, the investigators found out that the market value of the sold property amounted to about 14 million rubles. Thus, as a result of the unlawful actions of the defendant, the creditors suffered a damage exceeding 12 million rubles.
Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Shakhty initiated a criminal case against the defendant under Article 196 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Intentional bankruptcy”. With respect to him a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.
