“K” Administration operatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, together with metropolitan colleagues and criminal investigation officers of the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, as well as the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania and the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region, in collaboration with the FSIN of Russia divisions, identified two suspects of remote fraud.

In early June, a resident of the capital turned to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Teply Stan District of Moscow. The man said that his three-year-old daughter was suffering from cancer, and ads were posted in the media to raise funds for her treatment.

After some time, two unknown persons contacted him and offered to provide charity assistance in the amount of 18 million rubles. During the conversation, one of the interlocutors asked the victim to transfer to his account a part of the amount of 1 million rubles, supposedly for minimizing his expenses. He promised to transfer the remaining 17 million to the account of the medical organization. The applicant transferred 500 thousand rubles to the indicated bank account. However, when the stranger asked to send more money to the mobile phone number, allegedly to pay the transfer fee, he realized that he had become a victim of fraud, and contacted the police.

Using a similar scheme, the offenders stole 500 thousand rubles from residents of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, the parents of another seriously ill child.

Criminal cases were instituted on the grounds of crimes under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.