“The investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, with the operational support of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking Control, the “K” Directorate of the FSB of Russia, the North-Western Operational Customs Service of the North-Western Federal Customs Directorate of the Federal Customs Service of Russia, and in cooperation with colleagues from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Belarus, completed a preliminary investigation into the criminal case against the alleged organizer and leader of an international organized group accused of committing crimes under Articles 228.1 and 229.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, from March 2016 to August 2018, the offender, together with accomplices, smuggled cocaine from the Dominican Republic through the EU countries, Ukraine and the Republic of Belarus to the territory of the Russian Federation for the purpose of subsequent sale.

The respective roles of the group participants were clearly defined. It consisted of the organizer, couriers, distributors and persons responsible for the selection of personnel.

Couriers posing as tourists transported the drug from the Dominican Republic in dissolved form, in bottles of alcoholic beverages. Then the leader of the group on his own evaporated the drug from the alcohol-containing liquid, and subsequently transferred it to distributors for sale in Moscow and the Moscow Region.

As a result of operational-search measures, the alleged organizer and active members of the group were detained.

Thus, in 2017, three members of the organized group, citizens of the Republic of Belarus, who acted as couriers, were detained at the international airport of Munich, Federal Republic of Germany, when trying to smuggle prohibited substances. Currently, they are convicted and are serving sentences in the territory of that state.

In May 2018, two more accomplices were detained when crossing the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. Two bottles with an alcohol-containing liquid in which cocaine was dissolved were found and seized from them. The Gomelsky District Court of the Republic of Belarus convicted those persons and sentenced them to 12 and 16 years in prison, respectively.

In addition, in the same year, two suspects engaged in the distribution of drugs were detained in the territory of the city of Moscow and the Moscow Region. A few months later, the alleged leader of the organized group was detained in the city of St. Petersburg. The criminal case with the indictment approved by the Deputy General Prosecutor has been submitted to the Moscow Region Court for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.