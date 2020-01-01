Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Irkutskoye” established the fact of commercial bribery by the director of one of the city’s driving schools.

According to investigators, the 58-year-old head of a non-governmental educational institution received from a citizen through an intermediary cash in the amount of 20 thousand rubles for issuing a certificate of attendance of the necessary courses without actually attending theoretical and practical classes in the driving school.

For the first time, the indicated episode of illegal activity, allegedly incriminated to the defendant, was revealed in 2019, however, a more detailed study of the legality of the institution's activities allowed the detectives to establish another similar case.

Such unlawful practices could contribute to an increase in accident rate on the roads of the region and the occurrence of accidents involving persons authorized to drive vehicles who did not have sufficient skills to safely control motor vehicles.

The Inquiry unit of the Investigation Administration for the Irkutsk Region of the Investigative Committee of Russia prosecuted the fact of a crime stipulated by part 7 of Article 204 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which provides for a punishment in the form of deprivation of liberty for a term of five to nine years with a fine of up to forty times the amount of commercial bribe or without it and with deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for a specified period.