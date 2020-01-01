MIA of Russia GA for the North Caucasus Federal District and the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation prevented the abduction and contract murder of a resident of the Stavropol Territory.

In mid-June, the police of the GA for the North Caucasian Federal District received information about the impending abduction and extortion of money from a resident of Stavropol.

During operational-search activities, it was found out that in 2014 his father borrowed a large sum of money from a resident of the city of Kislovodsk at a high monthly interest rate. But after some time the debtor died, before repaying the debt. The creditor could not take that this and began demanding payment of the debt with interest from the relatives of the deceased. However, they were able to return only part of the amount. Then the offender decided to order the abduction of the debtor's son. To do that, he began an active search for possible executors of the order for a monetary reward. Such people were found, but subsequently acted under the control of officers of the North Caucasian police GA.

According to the customer’s requirements, the abductors had to keep the victim in detention with the aim of extorting the maximum possible amount from him. Operatives staged the abduction of the man, and a video was provided to the customer to prove that. Having failed in obtaining money from the victim, the defendant instructed the kidnappers to commit his murder.

After the transfer of one million rubles as a payment to the performers, the offender was detained.

The criminal case was instituted by the MIA of Russia GA for the North Caucasus Federal District in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 33, part 3 of Article 30, part 2 of Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.