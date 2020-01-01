As a result of a set of operational search measures drug control officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Lipetsk Region, together with colleagues from the Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking Control of the MIA of Russia, detained a 31-year-old unemployed alleged organizer of a drug laboratory.

It was established that the detainee was a resident of the Tula Region. To carry out the criminal activity as part of one of the inter-regional drug groups, he found a summer cottage in one of the districts of the Lipetsk Region, purchased a construction trailer and equipped it specially for drug production. According to the assigned role in the criminal group, the manufactured banned substances were placed by the suspect in large batches in caches in the regions of the Central Federal District, including the Lipetsk Region.

In the course of documenting the criminal activity, a qualitatively new level of the applied security measures was noted. A wide range of high-tech conspiracy methods were used, including special software and cryptocurrency systems.

In June of this year, a special operation was planned and carried out to detain the alleged organizer of drug production red-handed. During the search in the drug laboratory, the investigators seized the drug mephedrone with a total weight of 1 kg 157 g, reagents and equipment intended for the production of prohibited substances.

Based on this fact, criminal cases have been instituted against the resident of the Tula Region on the grounds of crimes under paragraph “d” of part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code, the maximum sanction for which was life imprisonment.

The preventive measure selected with regard to the suspect was placement to custody. The preliminary investigation continues.