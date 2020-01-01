The police of the Vyborgsky District of St. Petersburg received a statement from a local resident about the disappearance of his Ford Explorer car from house 21 on the Fedor Abramov Street. A criminal case was initiated with regard to the facts under part 2 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures on suspicion of committing the crime, the police detained a 38-year-old previously convicted native of the Tver Region. Officially, the man doesn’t work anywhere, but works part-time on a tow truck owned by his brother. As he himself said, he was engaged in driving cars to the car-disassembling point in the 5th Verkhny Lane.

Police officers searched the car-disassembling point. The stolen foreign car was found on its territory, as well as several other vehicles wanted as stolen. Those were a “DAF” truck, “Lada Kalina”, “Volga” and several “VAZ” cars. In total - 8 cars. All of them were stolen in the northern part of the city. According to the detainee, he worked part-time as a tow truck driver, and his acquaintance who accompanied him during car evacuations gave him “tasks” to pick up cars. According to operational data, the stolen cars after driving to the dismantling point were handed over to scrap metal points.

The police identified the accomplice. He turned to be a 35-year-old resident of St. Petersburg with a criminal record. He was also soon detained. His role in the illegal activities associated with theft of vehicles is being established.

All the facts of the detainees’ unlawful activity are being clarified. The tow truck driver and his accomplice were detained in accordance with Article 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation.